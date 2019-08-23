WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) President Donald Trump while at the G7 meeting will want to hear Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to reduce tensions over Kashmir, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"We do expect the issue of India-Pakistan relations to come up," the official said. "The president will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi on... plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights in Kashmir."

The G7 Summit will take place in Biarritz, France from August 24-26.