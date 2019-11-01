Trump Willing to Read Transcript of Phone Talk With Zelenskyy Aloud to US Public - Reports

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to read out loud to the citizens of the United States a transcript of telephone conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is at the center of an impeachment proceeding that was launched against him, the newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to read out loud to the citizens of the United States a transcript of telephone conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is at the center of an impeachment proceeding that was launched against him, the newspaper reported on Friday.

"At some point, I'm going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it's a straight call," Trump said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The president noted that his talk with Zelenskyy was "good" and that he "did nothing wrong," unlike former US presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

At the same time, Trump added that since the US helped Ukraine by giving them money and weapons, Washington must also look at corruption.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Trump released the transcript of the call and slammed the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.