Trump Wins Battleground State of Texas - Fox Projection

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has secured the 38 electoral votes in the battleground state of Texas, Fox news projected.

Trump is projected to win Texas 52-46.6% with 78 percent of votes counted, FOX said Tuesday.

Texas with its massive 38 electoral votes is a traditional Republican stronghold, but growing urban populations and communities of color made it an increasingly contested territory. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 9 percentage points, a narrower lead compared to Mitt Romney's performance in 2012. It was followed by major Democratic gains during 2018 mid-term election. In some polls Trump outpaced Biden in Texas by less than a margin of error, which together with high early voting rates invited speculations that the state could sensationally flip blue this general election year.