Trump Wins Key State Of Florida In US Election - Projection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump has won the battleground state of Florida with its 29 electoral votes, according to Fox news projections.

Trump has secured 51.3% while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden got 47.8% of votes after 97% of votes have been reported.

Trump has also won Idaho, Fox projected.

Florida is the third top prize among all states and the largest that regularly changes party colors. It backed a Republican candidate three times and twice supported a Democrat in last five presidential elections. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes.

More Stories From World

