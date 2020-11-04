WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has won Maine's contested Second Congressional district to get another electoral vote that will count in his ongoing struggle to clinch the White House for a second term, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

Maine and Nebraska are the only US states that split their electoral votes, giving two to the statewide winner and others to the winners of districts. Biden has been projected to win the statewide vote in Maine, along with the first Congressional District, for a total of three electoral votes from the state.

A candidate must get at least 270 electoral college votes to win the presidential election.