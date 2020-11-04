UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wins Maine's Contested 2nd Congressional District, Gets 1 More Electoral Vote - AP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Trump Wins Maine's Contested 2nd Congressional District, Gets 1 More Electoral Vote - AP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has won Maine's contested Second Congressional district to get another electoral vote that will count in his ongoing struggle to clinch the White House for a second term, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

Maine and Nebraska are the only US states that split their electoral votes, giving two to the statewide winner and others to the winners of districts. Biden has been projected to win the statewide vote in Maine, along with the first Congressional District, for a total of three electoral votes from the state.

A candidate must get at least 270 electoral college votes to win the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Vote White House Trump Split From

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

24 minutes ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

24 minutes ago

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

1 hour ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

48 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.