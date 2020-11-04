(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump will win the statewide vote in Nebraska along with the state's First Congressional District, Fox news projected.

Trump's statewide victory on Tuesday gives him three delegates, while his win in the First Congressional District earns him a fourth.

The battle for the state's Second Congressional District, which comes with one delegate, remains too close to call, according to Fox.

Nebraska and Maine are the only two US states that divide up their delegates, giving some to the statewide winner and others to the victors in districts. All other US states award delegates on a winner-takes-all basis.