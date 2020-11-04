UrduPoint.com
Trump Wins Nebraska's Statewide Vote, Two Congressional Districts - Fox Projection

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump will win the statewide vote in Nebraska along with the state's First and Second Congressional Districts, Fox news projected.

Trump's statewide victory on Tuesday gives him three delegates, while his wins in the First and Second Congressional Districts earn him a total of five delegates, according to Fox News.

Nebraska and Maine are the only two US states that divide up their delegates, giving some to the statewide winner and others to the victors in districts. All other US states award delegates on a winner-takes-all basis.

Fox News shows Trump with 213 total electoral votes and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 238 electoral votes as of early Wednesday morning.

