Trump Wins Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee In US Election - Fox News Projection
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has won the states of Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee in the US presidential election, according to a Fox news projection.
The three states give Trump a combined 24 electoral college votes against his Democrat challenger Joe Biden. Trumps need a minimum 270 electoral college votes to remain president.