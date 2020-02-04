Trump Wins Republican Party Iowa Caucus - Official Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump has won the Republican Primary race in the Iowa Caucus, results from the state's party office revealed.

Trump won 97% (29,761) of votes cast on Monday night against his Republican challengers Joe Walsh and William Weld.

The Iowa Republican Party said in a statement via Twitter that Trump broke turnout records for an incumbent president.

Meanwhile, results of the Democratic primary race in the Iowa caucus are being delayed due to "quality checks," Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Mandy McClure said in a statement. She also said the delay was not due to a hack or intrusion.