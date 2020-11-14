UrduPoint.com
Trump Wins US State Of North Carolina In Presidential Election - NBC Projection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Wins US State of North Carolina in Presidential Election - NBC Projection

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has secured a victory in the state of North Carolina, the last race to be called in the 2020 US election, NBC news projected on Friday.

Trump won North Carolina 50 - 48.

6 percent, according to results obtained by NBC News.

Earlier, NBC projected Democrat Joe Biden would win the toss-up state of Georgia. This makes the final electoral vote count 306 for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump, with 270 needed to win.

