Trump Wins US State of North Carolina in Presidential Election - NBC Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has secured a victory in the state of North Carolina, the last race to be called in the 2020 US election, NBC news projected on Friday.

Trump won North Carolina 50 - 48.

6 percent, according to results obtained by NBC News.

Earlier, NBC projected Democrat Joe Biden would win the toss-up state of Georgia. This makes the final electoral vote count 306 for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump, with 270 needed to win.