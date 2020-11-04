Trump Wins Wyoming, North And South Dakota, Louisiana - AP Projection
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald has defeated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the the US states of Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisiana, the Associated Press projected.
Trump's victories in Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota each come with three delegates apiece, while his win in Louisiana gives him eight more delegates.