UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wishes Biden Good Luck In Summit With Putin, Sends Russian Leader Warm Regards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:20 AM

Trump Wishes Biden Good Luck in Summit With Putin, Sends Russian Leader Warm Regards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump in a statement wished his successor Joe Biden good luck in his upcoming summit with President Vladimir Putin and sent warm regards to the Russian leader.

"Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin - don't fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!" Trump said on Thursday.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16 to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including global strategic stability and arms control.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Geneva June Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

4 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.