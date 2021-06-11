Trump Wishes Biden Good Luck in Summit With Putin, Sends Russian Leader Warm Regards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump in a statement wished his successor Joe Biden good luck in his upcoming summit with President Vladimir Putin and sent warm regards to the Russian leader.

"Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin - don't fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!" Trump said on Thursday.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16 to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including global strategic stability and arms control.