Trump Wishes Musk 'Lot Of Luck' At Twitter But Promised To Stay On Truth Social - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Trump Wishes Musk 'Lot of Luck' at Twitter But Promised to Stay on Truth Social - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump wished Elon Musk "a lot of luck" at Twitter after the billionaire entrepreneur acquired the social media company but promised to stay on his Truth Social platform even if reinstated on Twitter, Fox news reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter that was negotiated since April.

Trump said he wished Musk "a lot of luck" and admitted that he likes the SpaceX and Tesla founder.

Trump also said he does not think Twitter can be successful without him, but at the same time he refused to move his social media activity from his own platform Truth Social.

"I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I'm staying on Truth," the report cited Trump as saying.

Musk said earlier this year that he would reverse the permanent ban on Trump's Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 following the January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol.

Trump, who was also banned from Facebook (outlawed in Russia as an extremist organization) subsequently moved to his Truth Social.

"Twitter has been taken over, and, if it wasn't for me, it would have never been taken over. No one would have even thought about it," Trump said.

Moreover, in Trump's view, it was he who made Twitter successful after it was a "failed enterprise" 12 years ago, the report said.

The former US president also noted that if he chooses to run in the 2024 presidential race, he is planning to solely use Truth Social in his campaign, the report added.

