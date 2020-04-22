Trump Wishes North Korea Leader Well, Doubts Reports of Illness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he wishes well to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, though he does not place too much credence on reports of his illness.

"These are reports that came out. We don't know, we don't know...

I have had a very good relationship with him. I can only say I wish him well, because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, the news say it's a very serious condition," Trump said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

Trump also said he may reach out to the North Korean leader to see how he is doing.