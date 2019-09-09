Trump Wishes Quick Recovery to Kuwaiti Emir After Cancellation of Meeting - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump wished quick recovery to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, after the meeting between the two leaders was canceled over emir's health problems, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

The 90-year-old emir was placed in a US hospital to undergo medical exams.

"The President wishes his friend ... a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back to Washington as soon as he is feeling better," the statement read.

The Kuwaiti leader arrived in the United States on September 2, and was scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington on upcoming Thursday to discuss security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts.