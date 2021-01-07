(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump has withdrawn Chad Wolf's nomination for Secretary of Homeland Security, the White House said on Thursday in a withdrawal notice.

"Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 3, 2021," the withdrawal notice said.

The announcement came after Wolf urged Trump and other officials in his administration to publicly condemn Wednesday's violent takeover of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters.