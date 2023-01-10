UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Trump Wonders If FBI Plans to Raid Biden's Home Amid Classified Documents Revelations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Former President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at FBI on his Truth Social network, wondering if investigators intend to raid Joe Biden's home after several classified documents were found at the incumbent president's office at a Washington-based think tank, as they did last year when Trump was involved in a similar case.

Attorney Merrick Garland has tasked the US attorney in Chicago with a review of classified documents that ended up outside the government's possession as first reported on Monday by CBS news, citing sources. The documents were discovered by Biden's personal attorneys while preparing to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington-based think tank. Biden used the space between mid-2017 and the start of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The White House said it cooperated with the Department of Justice on the matter.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified," Trump wrote on the platform, according to the CNN broadcaster.

The possession of classified documents about nuclear weapons was one of the reasons for the search at Trump's  Mar-a-Largo residence in Florida in early August last year as part of a case of illegal use, theft and destruction of office materials. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including those with various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump disagreed with the investigative procedures and criticized the Justice Department's actions, saying they were politically motivated.

