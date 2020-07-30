UrduPoint.com
Trump Wonders Why US Should Protect Germany From Russia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:40 AM

Trump Wonders Why US Should Protect Germany From Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has once again voiced doubts about whether the United States should protect Germany from Russia, which is selling big volumes of gas and oil to Berlin.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that the United States planned to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from some 36,000 to 24,000.

"Germany pays Russia billions of Dollars a year for Energy, and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia.

What's that all about? Also, Germany is very delinquent in their 2% fee to NATO. We are therefore moving some troops out of Germany!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The suggested defense budget target for NATO members is 2 percent of a country's GDP but most European countries fail to meet this target. Since the beginning of his presidency in 2016, Trump has been persistently urging NATO member states to increase their defense budgets up to the set level.

