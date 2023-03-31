(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) There is "zero chance" former US President Donald Trump will take a plea deal after being indicted in a case presumably related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, his lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday.

"President Trump will not take a plea deal on this case.

It's not gonna happen," Tacopina told NBC. "There's no crime. I don't know if it's gonna make it to trial because we have substantial legal challenges."

Asked if Trump plans to voluntarily surrender for his arraignment, the lawyer said Trump is "not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago."

Trump's legal team expects the indictment to be unsealed early next week, he added.