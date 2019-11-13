UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Working, Not Watching First Open Impeachment Hearing On Wednesday - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:07 PM

Trump Working, Not Watching First Open Impeachment Hearing on Wednesday - White House

US President Donald Trump is not watching the first public impeachment hearings before the House Intelligence Committee, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Wednesday according to a press pool report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump is not watching the first public impeachment hearings before the House Intelligence Committee, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Wednesday according to a press pool report.

"He's in the Oval [Office] in meetings," Grisham said as quoted by the pool report. "Not watching. He's working."

However, the pool report pointed out that no Marine is standing guard outside the West Wing of the White House as is customary when the US president is in the Oval office.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian affairs George Kent and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor are testifying on Wednesday as part of the first public hearings of the House impeachment inquiry of Trump.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused the power of office by allegedly pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Trump released the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy, said the conversation was "perfect" and characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine White House Trump George July September Democrats 2016

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

11 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.