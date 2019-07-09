Trump 'Worst US President in History' on Air, Water, Climate Change - Sierra Club Chief

President Donald Trump has established the worst record on climate and environmental policy of any leader in US history, the Sierra Club said in a press release on Monday ahead of Trump's expected speech on climate issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) President Donald Trump has established the worst record on climate and environmental policy of any leader in US history, the Sierra Club said in a press release on Monday ahead of Trump 's expected speech on climate issues.

"Donald Trump is resorting to greenhouse gaslighting the public to try and cover-up the fact that he is the worst president in history for the environment, climate and public health," from Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in the release.

Trump is set to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon on "America's environmental leadership," according to the White House schedule.

The Sierra Club said Trump was elected in 2016 as the only head of state in the world to refuse to accept climate science and he has attempted to "defy reality by attempting to greenwash" his very clear record on air and water issues.

"Trump's relentless attacks on our clean air, clean water, climate and public lands threaten the health and safety of millions of Americans and no speech he gives can ever change the reality of his actions," the release said.

Trump had so far abandoned protections against methane pollution and undermined programs to shield vulnerable Americans from dangerous smog pollution that contributed to dirtier air and helped increase asthma and heart attacks, the Sierra Club noted.

The US president had also scrapped the Clean Power Plan and replaced it with a program that would boost air pollution causing the death of 1,400 Americans per year and generate 120,000 additional asthma attacks, the release said.