UrduPoint.com

Trump Would Beat DeSantis By 13 Points In GOP Presidential Nomination Race - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Trump Would Beat DeSantis by 13 Points in GOP Presidential Nomination Race - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump would defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a landslide of 13 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday.

In December, the poll showed DeSantis beating the former president by 14 points, 52% to 38%.

In the fresh survey, Trump tops DeSantis 51% to 38%.

Trump also leads all competitors in a potential field of 12 Republican contenders, enjoying 48% support against 24% for DeSantis, according to the findings.

They are followed by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley (5%) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (3%). All other candidates gained 2% support or less.

The poll was conducted from April 11-17 by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points among a sample of 600 likely Republican Primary voters.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Florida April December All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

12 minutes ago
 Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.