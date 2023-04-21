Trump Would Beat DeSantis by 13 Points in GOP Presidential Nomination Race - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump would defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a landslide of 13 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday.

In December, the poll showed DeSantis beating the former president by 14 points, 52% to 38%.

In the fresh survey, Trump tops DeSantis 51% to 38%.

Trump also leads all competitors in a potential field of 12 Republican contenders, enjoying 48% support against 24% for DeSantis, according to the findings.

They are followed by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley (5%) and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (3%). All other candidates gained 2% support or less.

The poll was conducted from April 11-17 by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points among a sample of 600 likely Republican Primary voters.