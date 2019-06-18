UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump-Xi Meeting At G20 Raises Hope For Trade Truce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:56 PM

Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping said Tuesday they plan to meet next week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, raising hopes for a truce in an increasingly damaging trade war between the world's top two economies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping said Tuesday they plan to meet next week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, raising hopes for a truce in an increasingly damaging trade war between the world's top two economies.

Trump said the leaders had a "good" conversation, while Xi said the countries have more to gain by cooperating than by engaging in a protracted battle.

The comments set a more upbeat tone for the talks after worsening tensions created fears over whether the two economic powers would be able to resolve their differences after exchanging steep tariffs on hundreds of billions in exports.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan," Trump said on Twitter.

"Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Xi too was relatively upbeat.

Related Topics

World Exports China Twitter Trump Japan Top Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Southwestern China ..

2 seconds ago

Russia to Transfer Satellite That Outlived Origina ..

5 minutes ago

Japan lifts tsunami advisory after quake: weather ..

5 minutes ago

Japan Meteorological Agency Lifts Tsunami Warning ..

5 minutes ago

Thousand UK Commuters Delayed Amid 5-Day Train Str ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Interior Ministry Vows Tough Measures Towa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.