Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping said Tuesday they plan to meet next week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, raising hopes for a truce in an increasingly damaging trade war between the world's top two economies

Trump said the leaders had a "good" conversation, while Xi said the countries have more to gain by cooperating than by engaging in a protracted battle.

The comments set a more upbeat tone for the talks after worsening tensions created fears over whether the two economic powers would be able to resolve their differences after exchanging steep tariffs on hundreds of billions in exports.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan," Trump said on Twitter.

"Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Xi too was relatively upbeat.