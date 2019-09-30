UrduPoint.com
Trump-Zelenskyy Call Scandal May Be Linked To Failed Mueller Probe - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:59 PM

Trump-Zelenskyy Call Scandal May Be Linked to Failed Mueller Probe - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The scandal around the transcript of US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be linked to the failure of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Russia's International Affairs newspaper.

Mueller issued a final report on his investigation in April, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described ten instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

"Special Counsel Mueller's investigation has not produced an effect for which certain circles, not only in the United States but in some other capitals [countries] as well, have hoped. We have always understood that this will happen, since it has been impossible to find something to ... back these absolutely crazy ... claims of Russia's involvement in US domestic processes ... As I see it, an idea has emerged then to look for some other raw spots. And now we see what we see. I believe this is a reflection of the unhealthy atmosphere that currently exists in Washington," Ryabkov said.

