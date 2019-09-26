Trump-Zelenskyy Call Transcript Release Internal Affair of Ukraine, US - Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that he would not comment on the publication of the transcript of a phone conversation between US and Ukrainian leaders Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since this was an internal affair of the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that he would not comment on the publication of the transcript of a phone conversation between US and Ukrainian leaders Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since this was an internal affair of the two countries.

"I will not comment on this," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's attitude toward the publication of the transcript.

"This is an exclusively internal affair of the United States and Ukraine, especially if this happened by mutual agreement, this publication. On the whole, it must be admitted that, of course, the publication of a full transcript of a conversation, be it a telephone or face-to-face conversation, rarely happens in diplomatic interstate practice, at least, has rarely been encountered up until now," he said.

On Tuesday, the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump, in an attempt to boost his 2020 re-election bid, pressed Zelenskyy to investigate activities of former Vice President Joe Biden's son in Ukraine in their July phone talk.

The house also claimed Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelenskyy did him that favor.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the phone conversation in question. The transcript showed that the US president did ask Zelenskyy to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general to "look into" the case of Joe Biden, who "went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution" into his son's possible corruption in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in turn, assured Trump that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100 percent my person" and would look into the Biden case. The transcript did not contain any signs that the US president overtly threatened to withhold any financial assistance to Ukraine.