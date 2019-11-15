UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Zelenskyy Did Not Discuss Biden, Military Aid In First Phone Call - Memorandum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:49 PM

Trump, Zelenskyy Did Not Discuss Biden, Military Aid In First Phone Call - Memorandum

US President Donald Trump did not address either the Bidens or military assistance to Ukraine during his first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21, according to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump did not address either the Bidens or military assistance to Ukraine during his first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21, according to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House on Friday.

On Friday morning, the White House released a memo detailing Trump's first conversation with Zelenskyy, after a rough transcript of their second call was previously made public.

The April conversation saw Trump congratulate Zelenskyy on his election victory and promise to send a high-level US delegate to his inauguration.

"We'll have a great representative. Or more than one from the United States will be with you on that great day," Trump said, according to the memorandum.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine White House Trump United States April From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

50 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

50 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

59 minutes ago

Lebanese Gov't to Hold Consultations on Safadi's P ..

54 seconds ago

Russian Nationals to Be Banned From Ukraine's Dual ..

56 seconds ago

ANP abolishes membership of party activist

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.