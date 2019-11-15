Trump, Zelenskyy Did Not Discuss Biden, Military Aid In First Phone Call - Memorandum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump did not address either the Bidens or military assistance to Ukraine during his first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21, according to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump did not address either the Bidens or military assistance to Ukraine during his first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21, according to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House on Friday.

On Friday morning, the White House released a memo detailing Trump's first conversation with Zelenskyy, after a rough transcript of their second call was previously made public.

The April conversation saw Trump congratulate Zelenskyy on his election victory and promise to send a high-level US delegate to his inauguration.

"We'll have a great representative. Or more than one from the United States will be with you on that great day," Trump said, according to the memorandum.