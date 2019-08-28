UrduPoint.com
Trump, Zelenskyy Expected To Meet In Warsaw - Bolton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

US officials will within the coming days start preparing for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US officials will within the coming days start preparing for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

"I was honored to meet with President Zelenskyy for about an hour and a half, and other members of his team from the office of the presidency," Bolton said in a press conference in Kiev. "We talked about my expectation that President Zelenskyy and President Trump will have a chance to meet in Warsaw. And we're going to try to work out the arrangements for that in the coming days."

Trump is expected to attend Poland's commemoration of the start of World War II on September 1.

