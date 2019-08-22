Trump, Zelenskyy Expected to Sign Several Documents During Meeting in Warsaw - Kiev

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents at their upcoming meeting in Warsaw, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents at their upcoming meeting in Warsaw, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal said on Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to briefly meet in Poland where they will attend commemorative events in late August-early September that mark the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II. They are also reported to hold full-fledged talks in Washington in late September timed with the UN General Assembly session in New York.

"We are working on a component that is connected with information and analytic provision, with documents that are expected to be signed during the meeting in Poland. We are working on the content of these meetings. I think, it will be a regular, interesting meeting," Zerkal said, as quoted by the Ukrainian 5 tv Channel.

According to the secretary of Ukraine's national security council, Oleksandr Danyliuk, the bilateral talks will focus on security.�