Trump, Zelenskyy to Discuss Russia, China Activities at UNGA Wednesday - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week will discuss Russia's Minsk obligations, China's economic activity in the country, energy cooperation and other mutual matters, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday.

"They're going to examine further opportunities as has recently been taken on energy cooperation... they're going to talk about opportunities for further reform of Ukraine's economy, additional trade opportunities, and the president is going to speak to his concerns about what he sees as predatory Chinese economic activity in Ukraine to loot Ukraine's intellectual property," the official said.

The official later added that Trump would also discuss the importance of Russia meeting its Minsk obligations.

Trump is also scheduled to hold individual meetings with the leaders of Egypt, El Salvador, India, Iraq, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, the official added.