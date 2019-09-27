UrduPoint.com
Trump-Zelenskyy Transcript Release Discredits US - Russia's Upper House Speaker

Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

The controversial publication of the declassified transcript of US President Donald Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defies all standards of interstate relations and discredits the United States, Russia's upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The controversial publication of the declassified transcript of US President Donald Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defies all standards of interstate relations and discredits the United States, Russia's upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik on Friday.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race. On Wednesday, the White House declassified a transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

"The most recent actions taken by the [US] establishment, in particular, the publication of the Trump-Zelenskyy telephone conversation, discredits [the United States] and demonstrates the worst standards of political infighting. It goes against all common sense, norms of interstate relations and international diplomatic rules," the speaker said.

Matviyenko added that she believed that the transcript's publication would decrease the number of world leaders who would want to speak with Trump.

"I think that after the [transcript's] publication, the number of world leaders who are willing to talk to the US president will decrease. Or, the conversation [between Trump and world leaders] may just turn into a formal dialogue without substance, since there are many delicate issues that can only be spoken about in strict confidentiality," Matviyenko noted.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped that relations with Washington would not come to a stage at which Trump's phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be released.

The US media reported that, during the July phone call, Trump urged Zelenskyy to investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, with a Ukrainian gas company. Amid the political scandal, House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

