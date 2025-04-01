Trumpets, Guns, Horses: Northern Nigeria's Durbar Ends Ramadan In Style
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Dutse, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Veiled women ululated as the blare of trumpets and booms of hunting guns filled the air, heralding the approach of the emir in a huge procession of horseback riders draped in colourful robes and turbans.
Durbar, a festivities-filled procession held each Eid, saw Emir Hameem Nuhu Sunusi, of the Jigawa state capital Dutse, ride through his city as traditional leaders across the rest of Nigeria's Muslim-majority north did the same.
In Dutse -- also the capital of the Dutse emirate -- the UNESCO-recognised fete had residents dressed to the nines as they lined the streets, raising clenched fists in homage to the emir amid drumming, singing and dancing by royal troupes and thousands of horsemen.
Drenched in sweat, the troupes Monday danced to the drums in a frenzy, while royal guards dressed in their hallmark robes of red and green flanked the emir, seated on a white stallion under a blue parasol to shield him from the scorching west African sun.
On Tuesday, the festivities marking the end of the austerity of Ramadan continue, with the emir making a tour of the city to meet residents.
Durbar "spices up the Eid celebrations," spectator Awwal Adamu, a 27-year-old undergraduate said, one of the thousands in the throng.
It also showcases Nigeria's rich cultural heritage -- often overshadowed by the north's myriad armed conflicts, Emir Sunusi told AFP afterwards in his palace.
