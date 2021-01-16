UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Accounts On Facebook, Instagram Unblocked After 2-Week Freeze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

Trump's Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Unblocked After 2-Week Freeze

The accounts of embattled US President Donald Trump have been unblocked on Facebook and Instagram after a 14-day freeze issued after the riots at the Capitol Hill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The accounts of embattled US President Donald Trump have been unblocked on Facebook and Instagram after a 14-day freeze issued after the riots at the Capitol Hill.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on January 7, the day after the storming of the Capitol, that Trump's accounts will be suspended in order to facilitate a peaceful transition of power.

Twitter, earlier Trump's preferred mode of public communication, suspended the president's personal account, and others associated directly with him, permanently "due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

"

The last post on Trump's Instagram page is a call for his supporters to gather in Washington DC for "the Save America March" on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The last posts on his Facebook account call on his supporters to remain peaceful and respect law enforcement personnel.

Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the January 6 attack.� The president, who leaves office on January 20, faced a second impeachment in Congress on Wednesday for inciting the riot, after his first impeachment in 2019 for inviting foreign interference in US elections.

Related Topics

Attack Riots Washington Facebook Trump Died Mark Zuckerberg Capitol Hill January March Congress 2019 Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Disarray as two test positive for virus on Austral ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz reaches judicial complex to see Shehb ..

16 minutes ago

4 die, seven injured after group of men opened fir ..

7 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum condemns fresh arrest spree in IIOJ ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

42 minutes ago

South African team arrives in Karachi today mornin ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.