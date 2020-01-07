MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump's administration is drafting sanctions against Baghdad following Iraqi parliament's recent vote to expel foreign troops from the country, media reported, citing officials.

On Monday, Trump threatened Iraq with "sanctions like they've never seen before ever," and said US troops would not leave the country.

The White House and Treasury Department would play a major role if sanctions would be implemented, The Washington Post said, citing three officials familiar with the matter, adding that the final decision was yet to be made.

Washington-Baghdad relations got tense since Friday when strikes by US drones in the Iraqi capital took the lives of Shiite militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force. Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, protesting the use of its territory by the United States for attacks on other countries.