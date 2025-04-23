Open Menu

Trump's Administration Moves To Ban Artificial Food Dyes

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced plans to ban synthetic dyes from the US food supply -- a move welcomed by health experts and marking a rare point of bipartisan agreement in an otherwise sharply divided political climate

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced plans to ban synthetic dyes from the US food supply -- a move welcomed by health experts and marking a rare point of bipartisan agreement in an otherwise sharply divided political climate.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. has vowed to overhaul America's food system under the banner of his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, and the push would phase out the eight approved artificial food dyes by the end of 2026.

It builds upon a prohibition on Red Dye 3 by the government of former president Joe Biden but accelerates the timeline and also asks the National Institutes of Health to carry out comprehensive research on how additives impact children's development.

"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said at a press conference, surrounded by young families and MAHA supporters.

He cited studies linking synthetic dyes to conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), diabetes, cancer, genomic disruption, gastrointestinal issues and more

Kennedy, for his part, called the issue of dyes and additives more generally an "existential" threat.

Recent Stories

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at H ..

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

9 minutes ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

9 minutes ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

9 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

3 minutes ago
WASA completes water treatment plant

WASA completes water treatment plant

3 minutes ago
 Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

3 minutes ago
 Trump's administration moves to ban artificial foo ..

Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes

3 minutes ago
 Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Mi ..

Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sen ..

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World