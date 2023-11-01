Open Menu

Trump's Adult Sons, Codefendants In Fraud Trial, Set To Testify

Published November 01, 2023

Trump's adult sons, codefendants in fraud trial, set to testify

Donald Trump's two adult sons are expected to begin taking the witness stand this week in the civil trial for financial fraud that threatens to deal a heavy blow to his business empire

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Donald Trump's two adult sons are expected to begin taking the witness stand this week in the civil trial for financial fraud that threatens to deal a heavy blow to his business empire.

If all goes according to the court schedule, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, 45, will take the stand on Wednesday, followed on Thursday his younger brother Eric Trump, 39.

Both are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, a sprawling network of companies managing residential and office skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world.

New York state attorney general Letitia James accuses the brothers -- and their father -- of fraudulently inflating the value of the group's assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance deals.

If the trial advances on schedule, 77-year-old Donald Trump Sr will be questioned next Monday, a day shy of one year before the November 5, 2024 presidential election that he hopes will sweep him back into the White House.

Ivanka Trump, who left the Trump Organization in 2017 to join the White House as an advisor to her father, will follow two days later. She is not the target of the lawsuits.

