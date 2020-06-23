UrduPoint.com
Trump's Adviser Navarro Says His Words About China Deal Termination Taken Out Of Context

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Trump's Adviser Navarro Says His Words About China Deal Termination Taken Out of Context

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro said his words about Trump's alleged decision to terminate the deal with China had been taken out of context.

Navarro said this after the US leader himself denied the report.

"My comments have been taken wildly out of context. They had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place. I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world," Navarro said in a statement late Monday quoted by Fox News.

Earlier, the presidential trade adviser said on Fox news that the US president had decided to terminate the deal with China amid speculations in the United States about the Chinese origin of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Navarro said the deal was "over". But Trump tweeted: "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!"

