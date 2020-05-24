WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, expressed on Sunday his conviction that the United States will be the first to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Well, we're going to get to the vaccine first. We're doing tremendous work on therapies and vaccines. And once we get them, we'll share them not only with America but we'll share them with the world," O'Brien told NBC'S Meet the Press news show.

He, however, has not ruled out that China will try to steal the vaccine for itself.

"Now, there's a chance, and it's been reported, that the Chinese have been engaged in espionage to try and find the research and the technologies that we're working on both for a vaccine and a therapy.

So, look, they've got a many, many year history of stealing American intellectual property and knocking off American technology. And I wouldn't be surprised if they did that with vaccines," O'Brien told CBS's Face the Nation on the same day.

The US has 1,626,270 coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 97,211, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.