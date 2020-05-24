UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Adviser Says US Will Develop COVID-19 Vaccine First

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Trump's Adviser Says US Will Develop COVID-19 Vaccine First

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, expressed on Sunday his conviction that the United States will be the first to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Well, we're going to get to the vaccine first. We're doing tremendous work on therapies and vaccines. And once we get them, we'll share them not only with America but we'll share them with the world," O'Brien told NBC'S Meet the Press news show.

He, however, has not ruled out that China will try to steal the vaccine for itself.

"Now, there's a chance, and it's been reported, that the Chinese have been engaged in espionage to try and find the research and the technologies that we're working on both for a vaccine and a therapy.

So, look, they've got a many, many year history of stealing American intellectual property and knocking off American technology. And I wouldn't be surprised if they did that with vaccines," O'Brien told CBS's Face the Nation on the same day.

The US has 1,626,270 coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 97,211, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Technology China Trump Same United States Turkish Lira Sunday Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

31 minutes ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

2 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.