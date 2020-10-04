UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Aide Nick Luna Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Trump's Aide Nick Luna Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump's personal attendant, Nick Luna, has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC news reported on Sunday, citing informed sources.

Luna is said to have accompanied Trump on most of his recent travels, including a trip that included top White House aide Hope Hicks, whose COVID-19 diagnosis prompted the test that confirmed the US president had the virus.

According to the broadcaster, Luna's diagnosis threatens with further implications, as he is married to Cassidy Dumbauld, who serves as an assistant to Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law.

Trump announced on Thursday night that he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said that both were experiencing mild symptoms.

The next day, the US leader arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he would work from the hospital's offices over the next several days. According to the White House physician, the president is doing "very well" and is responding positively to treatment.

In a four-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling "much better" and was going to be back soon.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Married Trump Wife Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

52 minutes ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.