Trump's Approval Highest This Year Amid Impeachment Talk

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:43 PM

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has risen to 49 percent its highest mark this year, according to a new poll

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :

Despite the launch of impeachment proceedings, the president saw a 2-point increase from a poll a month ago, according to the new Hill-HarrisX survey taken after the impeachment inquiry was begun.

Despite the launch of impeachment proceedings, the president saw a 2-point increase from a poll a month ago, according to the new Hill-HarrisX survey taken after the impeachment inquiry was begun.

That makes him just 2 points shy of his highest-ever approval rating of 51 percent last August, according to The Hill.

Just as encouraging for the president, his disapproval also dropped to 51 percent, his lowest level this year.

The Harris survey is among Trump's best poll results this week.

A new survey by Gallup found that just 40 percent of Americans approve of his job performance and only 34 percent approve of his personality.

