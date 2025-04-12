NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A new poll has found US President Donald Trump’s approval rating is sliding as his second term settles into a global trade war.

Just more than half — 51 percent — of Americans surveyed in the Economist/YouGov poll said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 43 percent said they approve, giving him a net approval of negative 8 points.

The same poll conducted two weeks earlier found opinions of Trump were near evenly split — 48 percent were favorable, and 49 percent were unfavorable.

Trump is still more popular than at some points in his first term. He was at negative 8 points at this exact point in his first term, but would drop to negative 21 points later in his first year in office.

In the two weeks that passed between the two latest polls, Trump unveiled a sweeping plan to levy massive tariffs on products coming to the U.

S. from other countries. Many countries have balked at the tariff scheme, including China, which has responded with its own massive import tax hikes.

Trump this week announced a temporary 90-day pause on most tariffs for countries that have been working with his administration to negotiate deals Trump thinks will be more advantageous to Americans.

The YouGov/Economist poll shows Trump's net approval on economic issues has slipped to -10 from -3 in the previous poll. And on inflation and prices, his net approval has dropped to -19 points, down from -13 a week ago.

The latest poll’s analysts noted in their findings that Trump began his second term more popular than he was at any point during his first term.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,741 adult U.S. citizens April 5-8 through an opt-in panel. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

APP/ift