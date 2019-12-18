UrduPoint.com
Trump's Approval Rating Up 6 Percent Since Start Of House Impeachment Inquiry - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has surged in recent weeks as the House of Representatives has pursued its impeachment inquiry against him, a newly released Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump's approval rating has surged in recent weeks as the House of Representatives has pursued its impeachment inquiry against him, a newly released Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Trump's job approval rating has inched up again and is now at 45 percent," Gallup said in a press release. "The president's ratings have increased six percentage points since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry against him in the fall."

In November, only 43 percent of Americans expressed satisfaction with the president's job performance.

Americans continue to be divided in their opinions on the impeachment, but fewer people show support for the process now, the poll found.

Only 46 percent of respondents think Trump should be removed from the office, compared to 51 percent who shared such opinions in November.

The poll also showed deep partisan divisions in American society on the impeachment issue, with 85 percent of Democrats supporting Trump's removal and only 5 percent of Republicans backing such efforts.

Later on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives will convene for a full session to vote on two articles of impeachment that have been filed against Trump.

