MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Madeleine Westerhout, the executive assistant to US President Donald Trump, resigned from her position in the administration after discussing the president's family and some White House affairs with journalists, media have reported.

The CNN reported, citing an informed source, that Westerhout, who had been working in the White House since the beginning of Trump's presidential term, stepped down on Thursday.

The reports added the official resigned after Trump learned she had shared some information with reporters during an off-the-record meeting without specifying it was off-the-record.

The broadcaster also cited a former White House official as saying that Westerhout had to resign despite the fact she had close relations with Trump.

Trump's term has been marked by a series of high-profile resignations. For example, James Mattis resigned from the defense secretary position last December, while the United States envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, stepped down in October.