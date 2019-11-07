(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, which Moscow will host next year, has been perceived with interest, but there is still no certainty about the US leader's plans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, which Moscow will host next year, has been perceived with interest, but there is still no certainty about the US leader's plans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

The invitation was made in late June during the presidents' talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

"The US president has been invited by .

.. Putin to attend Moscow in the context of the upcoming celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory. This invitation has been perceived with interest. We do not possess more specific information about the US president's plans for this period. We assume that the countries that were part of the anti-Hitler coalition could be represented at the highest level during the celebrations that will be held next May in Moscow, this would be logical, given the importance of this event," Ryabkov told Russian journalists during his working visit to Israel.