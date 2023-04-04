UrduPoint.com

Trump's Attorney Hopes Court Appearance Done In Efficient, Standard Way

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Trump's legal team hopes that his appearance at a New York court is done in an efficient and standard way and will conclude within half an hour, his attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Donald Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former US president denies the allegations and the affair with Daniels. He has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."

"In some ways, it should just be a normal arraignment at 100 Center Street, which is, you know, we go there, we get processed, we meet the judge, we say not guilty, we set a schedule and we leave.

That's how it should be. Obviously it's gonna be different tomorrow. We have the Secret Service involved and, you know, the security issues that are not normally present," Tacopina said.

The attorney said he doesn't know what it's going to be like, "except a circus-like atmosphere."

"But hopefully the court part is done in an efficient and standard way, and I hope we're just gonna end there, you know, within a half hour," Tacopina added ahead of Tuesday's arraignment.

