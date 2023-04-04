(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik he is not yet aware of the exact number of counts the former US president has been charged with in a hush money payment case, but is not very concerned since all of them stem from the same allegation.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Donald Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations and the affair with Daniels.

"As far as the amount of charges or the counts, we don't know yet, but it's all going to be around the same thing (hush money payments). And you know, they could extrapolate and make one check, one count, another check, another count. So there's different ways to do it. But I'm not that concerned about the number of charges: all emanate from the same allegation," Tacopina said.

The attorney believes the case is "ridiculous, in a lot of ways."

"It's not really a case, there's no crime. But this is a political persecution," he added.