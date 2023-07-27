Open Menu

Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Against Former President - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Donald Trump's attorneys were told to expect an indictment against the former president for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election, NBC News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Donald Trump's attorneys were told to expect an indictment against the former president for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election, NBC news reported on Thursday.

Blanche and Lauro, who reportedly met with the prosecutors at Special Counsel Jack Smith's office, were told to expect an indictment against Trump, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by Smith that he was a target of the special counsel's probe.

Trump was also told to report to a grand jury, which the former president claimed was a signal of an impending indictment.

The indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.

