UrduPoint.com

Trump's Campaign Gets Over $15Mln Donations After His Indictments Announced - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Trump's Campaign Gets Over $15Mln Donations After His Indictments Announced - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The election campaign of former US President Donald Trump has received $15.4 million in donations within two weeks after the announcement of indictments against him, CNN reported.

The ex-president's campaign told the broadcaster that the accusations against Trump benefited him both politically and financially, uniting his supporters around him and bringing an additional $15.4 million for his third election campaign.

Within the first quarter of the year, from January 1 to March 31, Trump received donations from 541,971 of his supporters, with the amount of the average donation being $34, the media reported, citing the campaign. It added that after the charges were filed against the former US president in the end of March, he received 312,564 donations within just two weeks, with the average donation of approximately $49.

On March 31, Trump's campaign said that it had received $4 million within the first 24 hours after the announcement of the indictments against the politician.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

Trump also faces three additional investigations in connection with his purported role in the January 6 riot, his handling of classified documents at his Florida home, and alleged interference with the 2020 Georgia election results.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies Business Trump Florida Georgia Money January March 2016 2020 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

14 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

14 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.