(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The election campaign of former US President Donald Trump has received $15.4 million in donations within two weeks after the announcement of indictments against him, CNN reported.

The ex-president's campaign told the broadcaster that the accusations against Trump benefited him both politically and financially, uniting his supporters around him and bringing an additional $15.4 million for his third election campaign.

Within the first quarter of the year, from January 1 to March 31, Trump received donations from 541,971 of his supporters, with the amount of the average donation being $34, the media reported, citing the campaign. It added that after the charges were filed against the former US president in the end of March, he received 312,564 donations within just two weeks, with the average donation of approximately $49.

On March 31, Trump's campaign said that it had received $4 million within the first 24 hours after the announcement of the indictments against the politician.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

Trump also faces three additional investigations in connection with his purported role in the January 6 riot, his handling of classified documents at his Florida home, and alleged interference with the 2020 Georgia election results.