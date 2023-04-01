UrduPoint.com

Trump's Campaign Raises $4Mln After News Of Indictment - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Trump's Campaign Raises $4Mln After News of Indictment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has raised over $4 million in the 24 hours after the news of his indictment, the USA Today newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Trump's fundraising statement to supporters.

On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.

Following the indictment, the ex-president's campaign sent out several emails to supporters asking for donations, the newspaper reported. The sum collected over 24 hours was over $4 million, it said.

Trump is expected to stand trial on Tuesday, during which he intends to declare his innocence, according to his lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Related Topics

Election USA Film And Movies Trump Manhattan Money 2016 Million

