Trump's Campaign Says President Will Win Arizona After Votes Counted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Donald Trump's campaign expects him to overtake Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the crucial state of Arizona when the vote counting is finished, campaign's deputy manager David Bossie said in a press conference in Phoenix.

"If the current trends continue, as we have seen, because we follow the science, President Trump is going to overtake Joe Biden, and we're going to win Arizona," Bossie said on Thursday.

According to the campaign officials, Arizona still has thousands of uncounted votes favoring the president.

"The news organizations have prematurely called Arizona... What we're going to do is prove them wrong," Bossie stated.

Fox News and the Associated Press have made a projection in Arizona placing Biden ahead of Trump in the presidential race.

According to Fox, Biden is leading in the state, which carries eleven electoral college votes, 50.5-48.1% after 88 percent of the ballots have been counted.

