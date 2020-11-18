UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Choice Of Federal Reserve Chair Judy Sheldon Fails To Win Senate Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump's Choice of Federal Reserve Chair Judy Sheldon Fails to Win Senate Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The US Senate voted against President Donald Trump's nominee Judy Sheldon to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve.

"Not invoked, 47-50: Motion to invoke cloture on Executive Calendar #760 Judy Shelton to be a Member of the board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System," the Senate Cloakroom said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump nominated Shelton last year to replace incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell when his four-year term expires in February 2022.

The White House said in a statement via Twitter that it was confident Shelton's nomination would be accepted if put to another vote.

"President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal Reserve is incredibly qualified. The White House fully supports her, and we remain confident that Judy Shelton will be confirmed upon reconsideration," White House Deputy Assistant Press Secretary Judd Deer said.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Twitter White House Trump Powell February

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

3 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

3 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

3 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

3 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.