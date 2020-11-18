(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The US Senate voted against President Donald Trump's nominee Judy Sheldon to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve.

"Not invoked, 47-50: Motion to invoke cloture on Executive Calendar #760 Judy Shelton to be a Member of the board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System," the Senate Cloakroom said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump nominated Shelton last year to replace incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell when his four-year term expires in February 2022.

The White House said in a statement via Twitter that it was confident Shelton's nomination would be accepted if put to another vote.

"President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal Reserve is incredibly qualified. The White House fully supports her, and we remain confident that Judy Shelton will be confirmed upon reconsideration," White House Deputy Assistant Press Secretary Judd Deer said.